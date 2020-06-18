Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Stone marks passing of Dame Vera Lynn in Parliament

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Liberal Democrat defence spokesperson and MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Jamie Stone, has tabled a parliamentary motion to mark the passing of Dame Vera Lynn. It reads:

That this House notes the contribution made by Dame Vera Lynn as a symbol of hope to the Armed Forces and wishes her family love in her passing.

This comes as the British icon died today, aged 103.

After tabling the motion, Mr Stone said:

"To my father fighting with the 14th Army in Burma and to my mother working in London during the Blitz, Vera was incredibly special. She meant so much to so many of us and can teach us a lot about hope and kindness, even today.

"She will most fondly be remembered for her singing "We'll meet again", which took on further resonance during coronavirus.

"Vera will always be the hero of the armed forces, but she is also a hero to all of us. Rest in peace." 

