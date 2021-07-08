Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Stone: Live events need assurance with insurance

Posted by Media Team | Updated
Speaking in a debate on eligibility for Government support during the coronavirus pandemic, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Culture, Jamie Stone, repeated his calls for a Government backed insurance scheme for live events.
Mr Stone criticised the Government's claims of support, pointing out that many events that were cited as being in receipt of help through the Culture Recovery Fund have still not been able to go ahead due to lack of cancellation cover. 
After speaking in the debate, Mr Stone commented:
"Members from all political colours have been calling for a Government backed insurance scheme since January.
"It's frustrating to watch, especially as it's not too late. The infrastructure is already in place; the Government have these sorts of schemes set up for things like terrorism losses so all they need to do is say 'yes' to live events insurance. 
"It's clear that the Government is trying to pose the Culture Recovery Fund as a means to an end for support for live events. What this industry really needs is reassurance with insurance, otherwise they will struggle desperately during the recovery phase of this crisis."
ENDS

