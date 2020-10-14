Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Stone: Let people pay their respects safely on Remembrance Day

Posted by Media Team

Liberal Democrat veterans spokesperson, Jamie Stone MP, has today sought assurances from the Scottish Government that it will consider “workable suggestions” to ensure Remembrance Day services can go ahead in this important year of anniversaries.

2020 is the 75th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day.

Jamie Stone said:

“Remembrance Day is extremely important to communities across the country and this is a year of memorable military anniversaries.

“We need to ensure that in this difficult climate people can pay their respects safely.

“The First Minister said she will be looking closely at a future framework for coronavirus rules over the Holyrood recess. I would urge her to look carefully at remembrance events. Workable suggestions to ensure these important memorials go ahead must be taken into consideration.

“There are plenty ways to conduct wreath laying ceremonies in a spaced-out fashion outside. Ministers must strive to make sure this happens.”

