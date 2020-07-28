Stone leads open letter calling for support for 3 million excluded from Government Schemes

Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Jamie Stone, has coordinated an open letter calling on the Government to support the 3 million people that have been excluded from support during the pandemic. It has been signed by 99 MPs from 9 different parties, who are members of his ExcludedUK All Parliamentary Party Group.

The correspondence highlights the plight of those entering a new job and may have missed out on the furloughing scheme, as well as those ineligible, such as people on zero-hours contracts, the newly self-employed and freelancers.

It comes after the Treasury Select Committee criticised Mr Sunak for “drawing a line” under the issue and demanded he step in to help those affected.

After sending the letter, Mr Stone warned the Government:

“Millions of people are still facing extreme hardship due to the coronavirus crisis, without any government support whatsoever. For Rishi Sunak to try and draw a line under this issue, refusing to consider helping these people, is cruel.

“Equally, it is not true that these issues are too complex to solve. With help from colleagues across the House, we have put forward workable solutions the Chancellor must consider – such as extended the eligibility for the existing schemes or changing the cut off dates of the current arbitrary ones imposed.

“There is no reason to exclude so many struggling to get by, and we urge Rishi Sunak to meet with us with his reasoning if he continues to feel otherwise. As far as we are concerned, for as long as these people remain without any help, this issue is not going anywhere.”