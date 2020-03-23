Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Stone helps distilleries defeat hand sanitizer supply issue

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Jamie Stone, MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, has helped Distilleries in his constituency to secure a major rule change that allows them to produce hand sanitizer quickly, safely, and cheaply. This comes as a spike in demand for hand sanitizer has made it difficult for consumers to get hold of.

 

The owner of Dornoch Distillery, Mr Phil Thompson, contacted Mr Stone to ask if he could lobby HMRC to approve the World Health Organisation (WHO) Formula. After Mr Stone made representations to HMRC's Chief Executive, Jon Thompson, the WHO formula has now been approved. 

This means that businesses like Dornoch Distillery Company can now legally sell sanitizer to the public at £1 per 100ml. 

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Stone said:

"What the distilleries have achieved in my constituency shows that if you don't ask, you don't get. They put their community first and in successfully lobbying HMRC with me, we have made it easier to produce hand sanitizer safely, cheaply, and quicky.

"Now that the World Health Organisation's hand sanitizer formula has been approved, I hope distilleries across the UK follow suit and help make hand sanitizer available to those who need it. 

