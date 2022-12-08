Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Stats agency rebukes nationalists over “poorly constructed” energy statistics

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today received correspondence from the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority which describes a key statistic on offshore wind potential regularly cited by Scottish Government ministers and SNP and Green parliamentarians as "inflated" and "inaccurate".

Mr Cole-Hamilton wrote to the UK Statistics Authority on 14 November and 28 November to raise concerns about the usage of the comprehensively debunked statistic and to ask what measures the Scottish Government and SNP should take to correct the record.

Following an investigation, the UKSA chair Sir Robert Chote replied:

“In summary, the calculation for Europe’s offshore wind potential was much more restrictive than that for Scotland. So, when the figures are used together, they give an inflated picture of Scotland’s potential relative to the rest of Europe.

"We understand that Scottish Government and Ministers are already aware that this 25 per cent figure is inaccurate. On 15 November, the Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Lorna Slater (Scottish Greens), acknowledged in Holyrood that the figure was “outdated”, but not that it was poorly constructed. 

"It is good practice for elected representatives to correct their use of official statistics. My office is engaging with the Scottish National Party about its ongoing use of the claim and with the offices of those who have recently used it to emphasise the importance of using quantitative evidence appropriately.” 

Commenting on the letter, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

"Even after this statistic had been debunked, an SNP MP took to his feet to say he would stand by the bogus claimsGreen Minister Lorna Slater and Government spokespeople refused to confirm that the claim had always been bogus, instead claiming that it is merely out of date.

“This spin has now been dismantled by the highest statistical authority in the land.  

"I fully support the expansion of Scotland’s renewable sector but the strong case is undermined when the Scottish Government and SNP use figures which leave them open to the charge of misleading and misrepresenting. 

"The Scottish Government must now set out how it will correct the record and whether it will take any action to discourage its own ministers and spokespeople from claiming that yellow is green."

