Statistics show poverty-related development gap at age 2

Responding to official statistics showing development concerns are recorded for 23% of two-year-olds in the most deprived areas, compared to 9% of two-year-olds in the least deprived areas, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

“By the age of two, children from the most deprived backgrounds are 2.6 times more likely to have a cause for concern about their development compared to children from the most affluent backgrounds.

“Detecting issues at an early age is so important. Without early intervention the gaps in development, health and attainment only get wider when children reach school.

“It’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for all 2-year-olds to be entitled to free early learning and childcare, a nursery premium and extra support to be made available to parents during these early years.”