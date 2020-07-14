St Andrews fraternity assault details must be passed to police

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and MSP for North East Fife Willie Rennie has called for the student fraternity at the centre of rape and sexual assault allegations at St Andrews University to identify members implicated in offences to the police.

Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) suspended several young men who acknowledged “any role in the alleged incidents”, after details of assaults were published on an Instagram page set up for survivors of sex abuse at St Andrews.

Mr Rennie said

“This is not an issue for AEPi to resolve themselves; it has gone well beyond that.

“If AEPi knows anything about what has gone on and who is involved they must step up and do the right thing.

“These are deeply worrying allegations that deserve a thorough investigation by the authorities and the complainants deserve our full support.”