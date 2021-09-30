Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SQA chief must go over human rights failings

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today called for the resignation of the Chief Executive of the Scottish Qualifications Authority after it was revealed that the body has signed an agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to improve its equality practices.

The EHRC established that the SQA was not routinely assessing the impact of its policies and practices against the three needs of the Public Sector Equality Duty, which requires public authorities to give due regard to the need to eliminate discrimination, advance equality of opportunity and foster good relations between different groups.

Willie Rennie said: 

"It's a serious matter for the SQA to be rebuked in this manner. It should never be necessary for a public body responsible for the futures of our children to be chided for its failure to meet its human rights obligations.  

"The position of the Chief Executive of the SQA is untenable. She has to go without delay.

"Liberal Democrats have consistently argued that education bosses have let down pupils and need to get out of the way to enable real reform to take place.

"Teachers, pupils and staff need to have faith that their needs will be met and their rights respected. Today's announcement only reaffirms that Fiona Robertson is not the right person to take the organisation forward.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies