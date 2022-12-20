South Lanarkshire council votes unanimously to scrap current Care Service plans

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today highlighted the unanimous vote of South Lanarkshire council, including SNP members, to scrap the Scottish Government’s current plans for centralising control of care services in the hands of ministers.

In a unanimous vote the council agreed to call on the Scottish Government to:

To focus the objectives of the proposed National Care Service on developing high care standards and entitlements across Scotland and on workforce planning to support the recruitment of more, high quality care staff to meet the growing demand

To abandon forthwith those parts of the Bill which take powers and responsibilities from councils to Ministers and Boards as being highly damaging and unaffordable

To enable the provision of a care service with local delivery, local accountability, and care users and care staff at its heart.

To fund Local Authorities fairly and equitably in such a way as to enable them to deliver key council – and specifically care services – effectively.

Scottish Liberal Democrat group leader on South Lanarkshire council Robert Brown, who proposed the motion, said:

“Care services have been underfunded for years. There are delays in getting assessments, staff shortages in delivering care, and a continued under-recognition of our care workers who did so well during the pandemic.

“Adult social care requires more funding, higher standards, and a national aspiration to improve provision across the country. It does not require the bureaucracy and inflexibility of a National Care Service. Adult care is local in nature, it links with housing services, community support, community groups, and local health and indeed mental health services.

“Quite simply it is time that the Bill was scrapped. Since the Feeley Report, the extent of the financial pressure on public services has become overwhelming and a bill certainly in excess of £1 billion to set up a new bureaucracy is not just ill advised, it is obscene and a gross waste of public resources that should be going to the frontline.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“I am proud of Robert’s efforts to bring his council colleagues together in opposing this vast bureaucracy and I hope other councils will launch similar declarations going forward.

“It is a mark of how badly these proposals have been thought through that even loyal SNP members are lining up to explain to the government that they have got this wrong.

“The Scottish Government want to create a billion-pound bureaucracy while stripping away any semblance of local control. That’s terrible news for social care staff and those who rely on these services.

“Our party will continue to campaign for high standards across the country and a boost in pay and conditions for staff, while leaving local control of services intact.”