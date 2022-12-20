Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

South Lanarkshire council votes unanimously to scrap current Care Service plans

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today highlighted the unanimous vote of South Lanarkshire council, including SNP members, to scrap the Scottish Government’s current plans for centralising control of care services in the hands of ministers.  

In a unanimous vote the council agreed to call on the Scottish Government to: 

  • To focus the objectives of the proposed National Care Service on developing high care standards and entitlements across Scotland and on workforce planning to support the recruitment of more, high quality care staff to meet the growing demand 
  • To abandon forthwith those parts of the Bill which take powers and responsibilities from councils to Ministers and Boards as being highly damaging and unaffordable 
  • To enable the provision of a care service with local delivery, local accountability, and care users and care staff at its heart.
  • To fund Local Authorities fairly and equitably in such a way as to enable them to deliver key council – and specifically care services – effectively. 

Scottish Liberal Democrat group leader on South Lanarkshire council Robert Brown, who proposed the motion, said: 

“Care services have been underfunded for years. There are delays in getting assessments, staff shortages in delivering care, and a continued under-recognition of our care workers who did so well during the pandemic. 

“Adult social care requires more funding, higher standards, and a national aspiration to improve provision across the country. It does not require the bureaucracy and inflexibility of a National Care Service. Adult care is local in nature, it links with housing services, community support, community groups, and local health and indeed mental health services. 

“Quite simply it is time that the Bill was scrapped. Since the Feeley Report, the extent of the financial pressure on public services has become overwhelming and a bill certainly in excess of £1 billion to set up a new bureaucracy is not just ill advised, it is obscene and a gross waste of public resources that should be going to the frontline.” 

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: 

“I am proud of Robert’s efforts to bring his council colleagues together in opposing this vast bureaucracy and I hope other councils will launch similar declarations going forward. 

“It is a mark of how badly these proposals have been thought through that even loyal SNP members are lining up to explain to the government that they have got this wrong. 

“The Scottish Government want to create a billion-pound bureaucracy while stripping away any semblance of local control. That’s terrible news for social care staff and those who rely on these services. 

“Our party will continue to campaign for high standards across the country and a boost in pay and conditions for staff, while leaving local control of services intact.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies