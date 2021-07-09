Social Media Officer

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Location:

Scottish Parliament, Canongate, City of Edinburgh

Employment hours:

Full time

Salary:

£24000 - £27000

Contract type:

Permanent

Closing date:

Monday 26th July, midday. Please apply with you CV and covering letter to [email protected]

This important new role of the Social Media Officer is to provide Liberal Democrat MSPs and their staff with social media support.

As part of the central team you will be working with MSPs and senior staff to shape social media around political initiatives, campaigns, events and breaking news stories.

You will be working at the forefront of Scottish politics and have the opportunity to use your skills to identify, engage and inform audiences. You will be driving campaigns and explaining policy positions in an accessible way.

Key Responsibilities

The successful applicant will be responsible for producing regular and frequent content for use across all the social media channels for MSPs.

This role is particularly focused on the main social media channels – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram - and websites.

The key responsibilities are:

Writing, creating, and designing content. Devising, implementing, and maintaining strategies for communicating the campaigns and messages from Liberal Democrat MSPs through social media channels to deliver increased engagement. Developing an innovation and data-led culture using testing and analytics to achieve maximum impact and to ensure the MSPs are at the forefront of digital campaigning. Designing, implementing and monitoring a targeted digital advertising programme. Ensuring that social media content can be easily turned into template materials.

Essential Skills and Experience

Good written communication skills. Experience of video production and editing. Experience of design software, such as Affinity or Adobe Suite (Indesign / Illustrator / PhotoShop). Sympathy with the aims and values of the Liberal Democrats.

Desirable Skills and Experience