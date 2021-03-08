Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Social care staff wait 6 months for bonus to be delivered

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today criticised the SNP Government's handling of a £500 bonus which won't be delivered to staff until six months after it was announced by the First Minister.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on 30 November 2020 a one-off £500 pro rata payment for health and social care staff. However, an email to Willie Rennie from Fife Council has confirmed "As Councils are only administrators of the payment, separate funding is needed from the Scottish Government. That is unlikely to be in place until early April. That being the case it is unlikely that Fife Council will be able to make payments until the end of that month or more realistically the May pay." 

Commenting on the message, Willie Rennie said:

"We are very fortunate that council social care staff are significantly more efficient at caring for people than the Scottish Government are at getting bonuses into bank accounts. Six months is an awfully long time to wait. 

“The lack of effective advanced planning has turned what should be a positive payment into just a bungled big promise. And the failure to be open about those failures is adding to the insult.  The SNP always talk a good game but often fail to deliver.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats want to put recovery first. Social care staff have been saving SNP ministers' blushes for too long by continually going above and beyond the call of duty. That deserves proper recognition and the setting of new fair work standards across the entire sector."

