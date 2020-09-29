Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Social care needs lessons to be learned

Responding to new statistics showing 1 in 20 people of all ages received social care support and services at some point during 2018/19, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"To protect the huge number of people who rely on social care, the government needs to learn the lessons of the first six months of the pandemic, when many of them were failed terribly. 

"Scottish death rates have been among the highest in the world. We can't have a repeat of this tragedy as we enter what many fear to be the second wave.

"To help keep them safe there should be an immediate, quick and future-focused inquiry into the handling of the virus crisis. There is no time to wait. We have also asked for a £29 daily pay supplement for those on the frontline of the crisis in recognition of the heightened danger they face, just like those in the military receive."

