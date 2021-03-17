SNP vote to put a referendum before the recovery

Speaking after SNP parliamentarians voted against an amended motion which stated “That this House believes the priority of the Scottish people is to recover from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, and that it would be irresponsible to hold a referendum at this time”, Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain said:

“This is a black mark on the record of every SNP MP. When I speak to constituents, they are worried about their child’s education, their parent’s operation and their future job prospects.

“The damage the pandemic has done to the economy and our way of life will be felt for years to come, yet the SNP cannot bring themselves to press pause on their constant constitutional warfare.

“It is now written in black and white that the SNP don’t believe anything is more important than independence.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first, not another divisive referendum.