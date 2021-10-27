Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP vote for airport expansion in blow to climate hopes

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the SNP voting in favour of a third runway at Heathrow on the eve of COP26, which experts say would add an additional 600,000 tons of extra emissions to the atmosphere, Scottish Liberal Democrat Climate Emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur commented:

“On the eve of COP26, Nicola Sturgeon has ordered her MSPs to back the expansion of the UK’s biggest polluter and busiest airport. In doing so, they are committing to pump hundreds of thousands of additional emissions into the atmosphere. It’s exactly what the world doesn’t need.

“The real value of the SNP/Green coalition has shown its true colours today. When it comes to meaningful change for the climate, Greens in government are nothing more than a name badge. 

“When the First Minister stood in this parliament and declared a climate emergency, we were told that difficult decisions would have to be made. That should start with scrapping support for Heathrow expansion. 

“The watching world can’t take commitments to the climate emergency seriously while that contract stands.”

