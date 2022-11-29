SNP vote against amendment calling for federalism and stronger relationships with European neighbours

Speaking after this evening's Scottish Parliament debate on Retained EU Law, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said:



"I am glad to see that Scottish Labour backed my amendment in support of stronger relationships with European neighbours and efforts to deliver better governance across the whole of the UK in accordance with the principles of federalism.

"Unsurprisingly however we were opposed, not just by the Conservative party but also the nationalists and the Scottish Greens. It's clear that the Scottish nationalists have no intention of governing constructively and helping to make the UK work, they just want to throw a childish tantrum and break things.



"The SNP have held debate after debate dedicated to complaining but when presented with options to make the UK work better for people and establish mature dialogue between governments, they refuse to even be part of that conversation."



Mr Rennie’s amendment was as follows:



*S6M-06984.3 Willie Rennie: EU Retained Law—As an amendment to motion S6M-06984 in the name of Angus Robertson (EU Retained Law), insert at end “; believes that there are clear opportunities available to each of the UK and Scottish governments to build stronger relationships with European neighbours, and considers that both governments should be compelled to cooperate and agree where their work overlaps, backed by common frameworks and a new dispute resolution process so that differences can be resolved maturely between administrations, to share power and to deliver better governance across the whole of the UK in accordance with the principles of federalism.”