Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP urged to learn from London, Portugal and UN on plague of drugs deaths

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today urged the Scottish Government to learn from the experiences of London, Portugal and the UN in developing policies to drive down drugs deaths as new figures released today confirmed that in 2021 Scotland’s drugs death rate was significantly higher than anywhere else in the UK and five times the rate of London.

Figures for the rest of the UK published today show that in England and Wales, the rate was 84.4 deaths per million people. The lowest rate was London with 47.6 deaths per while the highest was in the North East with 163.4 deaths per million people.

Figures released last week revealed that in 2021 there were 1,330 drugs deaths in Scotland, a rate of 25 per 100,00 or 250 per million.

Since becoming Scottish Liberal Democrat leader in August 2021, Mr Cole-Hamilton has consistently called for: 

  • radical action to establish heroin assisted treatment and safe consumption spaces. 
  • the establishment of new specialist Family Drug and Alcohol Commissions to help provide wraparound services and to take a holistic approach to those reported for drug offences, learning from best international practice such as that in Portugal.  
  • the diversion of people caught in possession of drugs for personal use into education, treatment and recovery, ceasing imprisonment in these circumstances. 
  • The adoption of the principle that individuals and families shouldn’t have to pay for the care and treatment of those at risk of death from drugs or alcohol. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“These figures show just how appalling Scotland’s drugs rate truly is in comparison to the rest of the UK. 

“Year after year, SNP politicians pull sad faces for a day, blame Westminster and do nothing. I have made clear that I would support devolution of the Misuse of Drugs Act if it would help to speed up progress but to claim that these deaths are the result of reserved powers or austerity is simply nonsense. If that were true we would see the same rates of people dying on the streets of London as we do in Scotland. 

“This is a plague of the SNP’s own making. Seven years ago, with rates rising and records already mounting, Nicola Sturgeon saw fit to cut budgets to drug services by 22%, sending organisations to the wall and severing support. 

“Now Scotland needs to belatedly learn from the rest of the world. We should be copying what works from London, from Portugal where drug deaths have fallen dramatically and from the UN whose global experts on drug mortality could help Scotland to help get this public health disaster under control.” 

