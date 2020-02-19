SNP u-turn on period poverty bill

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government will now support Monica Lennon’s bill on free period products, despite previously withdrawing its support, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“People inside and outside the SNP told them that their opposition to the bill that would tackle period poverty was unjustifiable and I’m glad they’ve seen sense and caved. A lack of period products shouldn’t be getting in the way of women’s lives or education.

“The ridiculous scare stories about cross-border tampon raids and period profiteering didn’t stand up to scrutiny. Neither did Gillian Martin’s ill-informed claims that the need for free period products was no longer as pressing as before.

“This is a win for common sense and fairness. I applaud Monica Lennon for her tireless campaigning on this issue.”