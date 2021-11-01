SNP targets COP26 with “distracting and divisive” independence advert

Responding to the newly released advert from the SNP promoting independence at the outset of COP26, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"At a time when the world is coming together with the mission of solving the biggest problem humanity has ever faced, the SNP are obsessed with independence and just can’t leave it at the door.

“The eyes of billions are on Scotland, the future of our planet hangs in the balance, and Nicola Sturgeon can’t help herself. This advert is a distraction and divisive. It should be withdrawn.

“COP26 must offer the world new hope for the climate emergency and it must finally cause the Scottish Government to act on a scale that will bring an end to its years of missed targets and opportunities.”