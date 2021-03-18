SNP take eight years to colour in a map of Rest & Be Thankful

Former MP and Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for Argyll and Bute, Alan Reid has today attacked the SNP's slow progress in delivering a solution for landslips that have consistently disrupted travel on the A83 at the Rest & Be Thankful.

This morning, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson announced that a "long term preferred route corridor" through Glen Croe had been identified. However, Mr Reid highlighted that similar options had been considered as far back as 2012 but were never delivered.

Alan Reid said:

"The SNP Government are showing no signs of urgency to fix the problems on the A83 at the Rest & Be Thankful.

"Unsurprisingly, they've decided the existing corridor through Glen Croe is the only option and ditched all the others. Considering these options just wasted another 6 months.

"It is really frustrating that we are back to where we were over eight years ago. All the SNP have done in that time is produce a slightly different coloured map.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will make addressing the transport needs of our Highland and Islands a priority, not just colour in lines on a map".

