SNP should sack Blackford and block Grady return

Commenting on the prospect of the SNP re-admitting Patrick Grady, Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said:

“The SNP have been forced into allowing allegations of sexual misconduct within the Conservative party to pass without comment because they know they have failed at dealing with their own complaints.

“Just because the police have said they will not be conducting a criminal investigation into Patrick Grady does not mean that what he did was ok. Ian Blackford has been exposed as a morale vacuum, more concerned with protecting his friends than ensuring a young staff member got justice.

“Handling these types of allegations is something that all parties need to do better on. For the SNP, that should start with refusing to hand back the party whip to Patrick Grady and removing Ian Blackford from a position of leadership.”