SNP should refund taxpayers for wasteful and delusional Supreme Court case

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called on the SNP to refund Scottish taxpayers for their "wasteful and delusional" Supreme Court case and warned that ordinary Scots would be appalled to see their money spent in this way at a time of rising pressures on household budgets.

In September, the Scottish Government confirmed that costs associated with the case had reached £113,955.10 before it had even reached the Supreme Court, with The Herald reporting on Wednesday that the case has now cost more than £150,000.



Mr Cole-Hamilton said:



“Scores of legal experts warned that the law was clear and that this case was a complete waste of Supreme Court time and taxpayers’ money but sadly SNP ministers did not listen.



“In the wake of this embarrassing defeat for the First Minister, her party should commit to refund taxpayers for all the money that has been wasted on this case.



“Parents having to stay home because schools are closed and patients struggling to get the treatment they need will be baffled that public money has been thrown away on this wasteful and delusional grievance-mongering exercise.



“It is time the SNP Government finally focus on what really matters. What Scotland needs now is new hope not old divisions.”