Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

SNP should not use healthcare workers as constitutional battering ram

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to new analysis from independent economic thinktank the Fraser of Allander Institute, which noted there was a "healthy dose of politics” to SNP tax demands over a payment for NHS workers, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Since the start of the pandemic Scottish Liberal Democrats have argued for an additional payment of £29 per week payment for frontline workers. It is disappointing that workers had to wait months for this payment. 

"SNP ministers should show more respect to NHS and care workers. They should get them the money they believe should be paid and not use them as a battering ram on the constitution.

"The Fraser of Allander Institute estimated last week that the SNP has a billion pounds unallocated. It is important for Scottish ministers to set out quickly which other sectors they will support using that money."

