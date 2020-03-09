Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

SNP should focus on keeping people safe and healthy, not independence

Posted by Media Team

Responding to the comments from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford in which he said that the SNP is focusing all of its efforts on securing a second independence vote this year, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, Scotland’s drug death crisis and two year waits for child mental health services, it is absolutely appalling for the SNP’s Westminster leader to be suggesting that the priority is another vote on independence.

“The priority should be keeping the population of Scotland safe, healthy and secure, not throwing up new barriers to cooperation with our closest neighbours.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats

