SNP’s Westminster opposition day debate shows their priorities are still wrong

Commenting on the SNP’s opposition day bid to take over the Westminster order paper and push measures to amend the Scotland Act, Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“At a time when so many public services are grinding to a halt, the new SNP Westminster leader is focused on a dead-end bill designed to appeal only to his most fanatical supporters.

“Stephen Flynn’s coup against Ian Blackford may have meant a change of leadership but it’s clear that the priorities haven’t changed.

“My Westminster Hall debate today is highlighting delays in the processing of visas and the toll this is taking on those trapped in the system. That’s what constructive opposition looks like.”