SNP's 'legacy' of delayed discharges continues

Scottish Liberal Democrats have called on the SNP to address their “legacy” of delayed discharges, as new figures show the number of patients getting stuck in hospital is creeping back up once again.

New figures show that at the June census there were 1,276 people on delayed discharge. The figures have been steadily increasing, with an 11% increase from last month.

The census showed that health and social care reasons, such as being unable to arrange a home care package, accounted for 61% of the delays reported.

Health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"These figures are the legacy of this SNP Government's long-term neglect of the social care sector. The SNP Government continues to produce poor results for patients waiting on a care package and it is tying up NHS staff too.

“These unnecessary delayed discharges worsen the health conditions of many and affect their mental health, making recoveries slower and harder.

“A new and improved care system can’t get lost in the weeds of new centralised boards and bureaucracies, which is the risk of a National Care Service.

“The government should instead get on and establish new national care standards that patients can depend on, backed by a step change in pay, conditions and careers for social care staff."

