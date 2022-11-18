SNP plan to ignore their own policy convenor and plough ahead with P1 testing

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today criticised the government’s decision to “plough ahead” with the testing of four- and five-year-olds, despite the SNP’s own policy convenor describing the testing as "compounding pressures and mental health problems.”

A parliamentary question from Mr Rennie to Education Secretary Shirley Anne-Somerville asked the Scottish Government, “whether it plans to halt the Scottish National Standardised Assessments (SNSAs) for P1 children.”

In response, Shirley Anne-Somerville stated that, “there are no plans to discontinue standardised assessments for P1 learners.”

However, in an interview with Good Morning Scotland on 10th October 2022, the SNP’s policy convenor, Toni Giugliano, described the assessing of four and five-year-olds as “compounding pressures and mental health problems.”

Prior to this, on 19th September 2018, the Scottish Parliament voted by 63 votes to 61 for a motion calling for the Scottish Government to halt the tests in P1. Despite this, 280,000 more tests had been conducted by 13 July 2022.

Mr Rennie said:

“The SNP’s blinkered determination to plough ahead with P1 testing ignores the voices of parents, teachers, parliament and even their party’s own policy convenor.

“The unequivocal message from teachers has been and continues to be that these pointless tests tell them nothing that they do not know already. It is an utter waste of time and a dangerous blockade that gets in the way of learning for more than 40,000 children every year.

“In ignoring the will of parliament, the SNP are behaving in a profoundly undemocratic way. They seem to only want the Scottish Parliament to be a talking shop for independence. They don’t like accountability, transparency or doing what is best for our children. The Education Secretary is delusional if she thinks these tests are helping.

“Once upon a time that wasn't just the view of teachers and the Scottish Liberal Democrats, it was the Greens too. Now it seems they have folded and are part of a government that intends to carry on these tests.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will stand up and make sure that the voices of teachers and parents are heard. It’s time to end the SNP’s standardised national testing and Thatcherite league tables.”