SNP outsourcing contact tracing to private call centre

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today warned that ministers are struggling to deliver an effective tracing system as it was revealed that Scottish government has agreed a £1.3m contract with call centre company Ascensos for “immediate and rapid deployment” of additional contact tracers.

When Nicola Sturgeon announced the test and trace system in May she pledged “all the work of identifying and tracing contacts will be done within Scotland’s NHS.”

Commenting on the revelations, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Hiring more contact tracers is essential to cope with the long delays that hundreds of people have been experiencing. Waits of more than two days are dangerous when every moment counts with this virus. But this contract will not be enough if it is just filling the gaps left by staff returning to their original jobs.

“The fact that the SNP Government are outsourcing this work is sign that they are struggling to deliver an effective tracing system especially when they have previously criticised the use of such outsourcing by the Conservative Government.

“Contact tracing is essential if we are to successfully hunt down and drive out the virus."