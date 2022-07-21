Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP must set out detail of winter Covid planning

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today urged the Health Secretary to set out the detail of the government's winter Covid planning as new figures showed that in the week ending 17 July 2022 334,000 Scots tested positive for COVID-19 and an average of 1,770 patients were in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 6.1% from the previous week. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton wrote to Mr Yousaf to confirm whether the Scottish Government plans to phase out routine testing of health and social care and to ask what measures it will take to avoid imposing restrictions in the winter months.  

Following the letter, the government announced plans to give booster vaccinations in community clinics to various priority groups from September onwards, including all adults over 50. The government stated that, where possible, the Covid booster will be given at the same time as the flu vaccination.  

However, there is no information about whether other groups outside the JCVI priority categories will be able to purchase boosters, as happens with the flu jab. 

These latest figures come amid a significant risk of a COVID-19 outbreak on board a ship docked at Leith, which is due to house approximately 700 Ukrainian refugees. Emeritus professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University, Hugh Pennington, has stated that the Scottish Government would be “bloody lucky” if there was not a significant COVID-19 outbreak on the ship. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton is now calling for the Scottish Government to reach out to all refugees arriving in Scotland to ensure that they have had three vaccinations. 

Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for the Scottish Government to create a new class of NHS worker tasked with delivering vaccinations and a permanent vaccine workforce, freeing up nurses and GPs to get on with cutting waiting lists. 

Responding to the rising figures, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“Cases are spiking yet the Health Secretary has suggested that routine testing of health and care staff could end.

"NHS staff and patients will be filled with dread at this prospect. 


“I hope that the Health Secretary will soon confirm whether an end to routine testing is on the cards and, if so, what clinical advice he has to support this decision. We also need to hear whether people outside JCVI priority groups will be able to purchase additional boosters as we head towards the winter months.

"We should be building up our defences, not dismantling them. Given the Scottish Government’s failure to plan ahead for previous Covid waves, the public need to know that meaningful planning is being done now.” 

On the Leith cruise ship, he added:

“With Covid cases spiking once more, it is absolutely appalling for the Scottish Government to be talking about housing 10% of the Ukrainian refugee population on a cruise ship. Have the SNP seriously forgotten that cruise ships were a key epicentre of the virus when the pandemic first began?

"The government should be reaching out to every refugee arriving in Scotland to offer them the three doses that most Scots have now taken up."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies