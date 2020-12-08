SNP must learn from mishaps and ensure 2021 assessments run seamlessly

Responding to the news that Scotland’s exam diet for 2020 will be cancelled, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented:

“Cancelling exams is the right thing to do and was inevitable. The evidence is clear that pupils wouldn’t have an equal shot at success if they went ahead. Some have had the disruption of self-isolating multiple times, while others haven't missed a minute of school.

“Exams were cancelled in Wales weeks ago while teachers and pupils in Scotland have been left in limbo not knowing how their assessments would proceed.

“We now need to know that the SQA and Education Scotland are going to pull out all the stops and work through Christmas if that is what it takes to ensure all the guidance and details are in place for the start of the new term at the very latest.

“Teachers, pupils and parents deserve no less. Now is the time for ministers to prove they’ve learned lessons from the multiple mishaps this year and put fairness at the centre of this process.”