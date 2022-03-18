Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP must get a grip on reality and get their priorities straight

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to a new poll published by The Scotsman, showing that 59% of respondents said that discussions over when a second independence referendum should take place should stop due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged the SNP to "get a grip on reality" and focus on the most pressing issues Scotland is facing. Those calling for discussions to stop include 43 per cent of SNP voters.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"This poll confirms what we've been hearing on doorsteps all over Scotland for months, people want this government to focus on the most important issues Scotland is facing, not another referendum.

"The war in Ukraine may well have changed Europe forever, thousands of people lost their homes and loved ones and will bear the scars of this senseless invasion for many years. Scotland has shown an outstanding level of solidarity towards Ukraine so far. It is now up to the Scottish Government to do its part and focus on helping refugees and ensuring that households are protected from rising energy costs as a result of the crisis.

"Scotland faces a multitude of challenges. The cost of living is skyrocketing, A&E targets have not been met for months and young people are waiting more than a year for mental health support. Yet rather than helping our NHS, our businesses, and our households, the SNP continues to waste time and effort on their divisive agenda.  

"The SNP must get a grip on reality and get their priorities straight."

