SNP MP undermines Lord Advocate over independence advice

Responding to comments from Kenny MacAskill in which he questioned why the Lord Advocate was not supportive of a legal challenge to test the legality of another independence referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

“A former Justice Secretary should know that the job of the Lord Advocate is to offer accurate and dispassionate legal advice, not act as a political puppet, telling SNP parliamentarians what they want to hear.

“The Scottish Government should not be spending a single penny or a fleeting moment focused on independence when we are in the middle of a global pandemic.

“Even the First Minister has acknowledged that now is not the time. Kenny MacAskill should be focused on helping his constituents in a time of need, not undermining the work of the Lord Advocate.”