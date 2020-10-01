SNP ministers need to treat public like adults

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the First Minister to publish the scientific basis on which any future lockdown decisions are made and allow parliament to vote on such measures.

Speaking after National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said a strict lockdown over the school holidays was being considered, Mr Rennie said:

"People in Scotland have made extraordinary sacrifices to stop the spread of the virus and buy time for the Government to get preventative measures in place.

"However, the government's elimination strategy has failed and the virus is spreading fast once again. Meanwhile communication to schools, students and parents has been poor.

"If further restrictions are coming, the First Minister needs to ensure that every corner of the country understands them and has a voice in this process. She must publish the scientific basis for these decisions and allow parliament to have a say.