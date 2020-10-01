Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

SNP ministers need to treat public like adults

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the First Minister to publish the scientific basis on which any future lockdown decisions are made and allow parliament to vote on such measures. 

Speaking after National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said a strict lockdown over the school holidays was being considered, Mr Rennie said: 

"People in Scotland have made extraordinary sacrifices to stop the spread of the virus and buy time for the Government to get preventative measures in place.

"However, the government's elimination strategy has failed and the virus is spreading fast once again. Meanwhile communication to schools, students and parents has been poor.

"If further restrictions are coming, the First Minister needs to ensure that every corner of the country understands them and has a voice in this process. She must publish the scientific basis for these decisions and allow parliament to have a say.

"The First Minister said she wanted to treat the public like adults, but this cannot happen if ministers simply retreat to a bunker and issue proclamations via Twitter."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies