Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

SNP leadership should disavow BBC non-payment plan

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Liberal Democrat culture spokesperson Jamie Stone MP has today called on the SNP leadership to disavow suggestions from a former Justice Secretary and fellow SNP MPs for a non-payment campaign against the BBC. 

A letter to the broadcaster was signed by Scotland’s former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill, Angus MacNeil, Douglas Chapman and Neale Hanvey. 

Jamie Stone said: 

“Assaults on the BBC are equally obnoxious whether they come from Boris Johnson’s Conservatives or Scottish nationalists. 

“Some in the SNP may prefer to get their news from a former First Minister, paid for by Putin but the vast majority of Scots recognise that the BBC is a world leading independent news organisation. 

“Attacks on its impartiality should be batted down by the SNP leadership immediately. 

“Liberal Democrats campaigned for more BBC content to be produced in Scotland. Now we want to see its autonomy protected and the government to reinstate support for free television licences for the over 75s. That’s how to improve the quality and service of British broadcasting, not a bizarre and misguided boycott.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies