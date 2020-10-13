SNP leadership should disavow BBC non-payment plan

Liberal Democrat culture spokesperson Jamie Stone MP has today called on the SNP leadership to disavow suggestions from a former Justice Secretary and fellow SNP MPs for a non-payment campaign against the BBC.

A letter to the broadcaster was signed by Scotland’s former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill, Angus MacNeil, Douglas Chapman and Neale Hanvey.

Jamie Stone said:

“Assaults on the BBC are equally obnoxious whether they come from Boris Johnson’s Conservatives or Scottish nationalists.

“Some in the SNP may prefer to get their news from a former First Minister, paid for by Putin but the vast majority of Scots recognise that the BBC is a world leading independent news organisation.

“Attacks on its impartiality should be batted down by the SNP leadership immediately.

“Liberal Democrats campaigned for more BBC content to be produced in Scotland. Now we want to see its autonomy protected and the government to reinstate support for free television licences for the over 75s. That’s how to improve the quality and service of British broadcasting, not a bizarre and misguided boycott.”