SNP independence chief likens 2014 referendum result to Moscow rule

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to a new SNP blog post from party president and independence unit chief Mike Russell on the situation in Ukraine, in which he draws parallels between Ukraine’s history of Moscow rule and the longevity of the result of the 2014 independence referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: 

"There's enough hot air coming off Mike Russell to end dependence on Russian oil and gas. 

"Likening the longevity of the 2014 referendum result in any way to rule from Moscow is one of the stupider things I have heard from a senior SNP figure. 

“It is utterly crass to draw any parallels between what is going on in Ukraine to Scotland’s situation, when people in Ukraine are fighting and dying to avoid falling under the yolk of the Kremlin.

“I am astounded that the President of the SNP, a longstanding politician, would seek to draw any parallels to the democratic decision of the people of Scotland.

"The SNP and Mike Russell must apologise for this post and its promotion and not make such thoughtless comparisons at a time when the people of Ukraine are fighting for their lives."

