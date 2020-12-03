SNP incompetence has left an industrial wasteland

Responding to the news that BiFab has been placed in administration, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The SNP Government’s incompetence has left an industrial wasteland. This was a golden opportunity to connect our battle against climate change with jobs in industrial communities across the country, but the government has wasted over £52 million creating a couple of hundred temporary jobs. The Bifab debacle has been little more than a very expensive publicity stunt.

“Ministers need a new plan to bring these jobs to Scotland, not yet another working group.

“EDF and Siapen must be called to Parliament to set out their plans to build the NNG jackets and whether they will build them in Scottish yards.”