SNP-Green government delay plan for just energy transition

Responding to the Scottish Government announcing that the Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan due in spring 2022 will now be delayed until the autumn, Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Liam McArthur said:

“This delay is disappointing and will do nothing to help our chances of tackling the climate emergency. It is all too familiar from SNP-Green Ministers who are world leaders in patting themselves on the back, but deniers when it comes to setting out the detail of how to achieve our climate ambitions.

“No wonder Scotland has consistently missed its climate change targets.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that Scotland needs a green industrial revolution to ramp up production of clean energy, insulate every home and ensure that those currently working in the oil and gas industry are supported to transition to new roles.

“From our islands which have a track record of being at the forefront of renewable energy innovation to the decades of offshore experience in the North East and the engineering yards of Fife and Glasgow, this is as close to a win-win opportunity as the Scottish Government are ever going to be offered. These delays do nothing to help achieve those goals."