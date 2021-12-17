Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP/Green extortionate rail fare hike lacks green vision

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the news that the SNP/Green Government has confirmed a 3.8% increase to rail fares, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly has condemned its “lack of green vision” on the climate emergency.

The fare increase will come into effect in January 2022 and will be the biggest hike in the last ten years.

Ms Reilly said:

“It’s hard to take the SNP/Green coalition government’s commitment to decarbonisation seriously when the most environmentally friendly form of mass transportation ticks up in price every year.

“An almost 4% fare increase won’t encourage people to choose a train over driving, especially when families and businesses are being hit from every angle by rising prices.

“This government has a severe lack of green vision. Scotland’s transport emissions are stubbornly high and have been unchanged since the 1990s. We must act fast before it’s too late.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to give people new hope for the climate emergency. We want to see an efficient and green rail network that gives everyone railcard discounts instead of eye-watering prices.”

ENDS

