SNP failing on NHS staffing as a third of cancers are only diagnosed in an emergency

Responding to research from Cancer Research UK showing that over a third of cancers in Scotland (38.5%) are being diagnosed through emergency routes like hospital A&E departments, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“We know that early diagnosis and treatment are so important for achieving positive outcomes so the news that almost 40% of cancers are only being picked up on in emergency situations is a worrying one.

“Under this SNP/Green government, not even one Scottish health board met the 62-day standard for referral to treatment in the last three months.

“All of this means people in need waiting in limbo, whilst their loved ones watch on anxiously, powerless to do anything.

“The Scottish Government needs to set out a timeline for hitting these targets and put in place the staff and resources to make that happen.”