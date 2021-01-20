Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

SNP fail to use almost 1m covid tests

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to put its stock of covid tests to use to help frontline workers, as he revealed that since Christmas 908,585 tests have gone unused. 

Since Christmas Scottish ministers have claimed that they are able to process 65,000 covid tests per day. However only 456,415 tests have been conducted. 

Speaking after he pressed the First Minister over the figures at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Rennie said: 

“The Scottish Government claim to have built up the capacity of the gold standard PCR tests but refuses to use most of them. Nearly 1 million have gone unused. 

"From airport testing to students returning to universities, they always shut the stable door after the horse has bolted. If the Scottish Government had not been so slow on testing we would not be where we are. 

“We should be deploying that PCR testing capacity at supermarkets, royal mail sorting offices and police stations to help people on the frontline. 

“The First Minister must not leave Scotland behind the curve once more.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies