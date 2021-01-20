SNP fail to use almost 1m covid tests

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to put its stock of covid tests to use to help frontline workers, as he revealed that since Christmas 908,585 tests have gone unused.

Since Christmas Scottish ministers have claimed that they are able to process 65,000 covid tests per day. However only 456,415 tests have been conducted.

Speaking after he pressed the First Minister over the figures at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Rennie said:

“The Scottish Government claim to have built up the capacity of the gold standard PCR tests but refuses to use most of them. Nearly 1 million have gone unused.

"From airport testing to students returning to universities, they always shut the stable door after the horse has bolted. If the Scottish Government had not been so slow on testing we would not be where we are.

“We should be deploying that PCR testing capacity at supermarkets, royal mail sorting offices and police stations to help people on the frontline.

“The First Minister must not leave Scotland behind the curve once more.”