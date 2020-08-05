Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

SNP economic proposals will let down future generations

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the Scottish Government's response to the report from the Advisory Group on Economic Recovery, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"There are a number of sensible proposals in this report that the Scottish Government have taken on board but overall it is a recipe for ticking along, not one for firing up the economy.

"We are facing an unprecedented economic crisis, that calls for unprecedented action.

"The First Minister has suggested she is sympathetic to my proposals for a basic income, to support all of those who fallen through the gaps in the existing financial support schemes. Yet there is nothing here about how that might be delivered.

"There also needs to be significant investment in a green recovery, developing new low carbon infrastructure and green jobs across Scotland. 

"The recovery from this crisis will be long and arduous. For the sake of future generations, we must build a fair and inclusive economy that supports those who have been hardest hit."

The Scottish Government's announcement can be found here

