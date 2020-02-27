Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

SNP bluster exposed as police chief and former SPA chair warn legislation has failed

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has repeated his calls for the Justice Secretary to commission an independent review of Scottish policing. This follows comments made by former Scottish Police Authority chair, Prof Susan Deacon during an appearance before the Scottish Parliament’s Public Audit Committee this morning.

Echoing criticisms made by the Auditor General recently, Prof Deacon described failures in governance and a lack of clarity in roles between Government, SPA, Police Scotland and other bodies involved in policing in Scotland.  In calling for a review, Prof Deacon referenced Einstein’s definition of insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Commenting Mr McArthur said:

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently argued that the SNP’s botched centralisation ‘hardwired’ serious weaknesses in the governance of policing in Scotland. That is a message that Susan Deacon reiterated today, echoing many of the concerns previously raised by the Auditor General.

“It is not good enough for the Scottish Government, as Prof Deacon said, to act as if everything is fine and that there’s ‘nothing to see here’. That is patently not the case, as the growing number of former SPA Chairs and Chief Constables can testify. Simply changing personnel rather than the system within which they are operating is setting those individuals up to fail.

“It is time for the Justice Secretary to take his head out of the sand. He needs to establish an independent commission to look into the governance and structures of policing in Scotland and come forward with recommendations that can begin to address the concerns highlighted by Prof Deacon, the Auditor General and others.

“That is what the public would expect and what overstretched officers and staff deserve”. 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies