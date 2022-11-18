Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP and Greens “double down” on energy falsehood

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats today challenged SNP and Green parliamentarians to “stop doubling down” on false claims about Scotland’s energy after both sought to excuse debunked statistics.

SNP MP Ronnie Cowan said in the House of Commons that he would “stand by” the claim that Scotland has 25% of Europe’s offshore wind potential in the House of Commons, following a point of order by the Liberal Democrats.

Meanwhile at the Scottish Parliament, Green Minister Lorna Slater refused to admit the claim has always been bogus, instead saying it is “out of date”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented:

“The SNP Government cooked the books. It does the renewables sector no favours because misleading and misrepresentation undermine the industry’s endeavour.

“It is astonishing that we now have SNP and Green parliamentarians doubling down on this statistic. They seem incapable of owning up and apologising.

“They must immediately stop spreading further fake news about the sector.”

