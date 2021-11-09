Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP already plotting to expand Covid ID cards

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Deputy First Minister's Covid statement in which he announced that the Scottish Government is considering whether to extend the Covid certification scheme to further indoor hospitality and leisure settings, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The government is embracing measures that don’t work. New research published in the Lancet has confirmed that vaccines are incredibly effective at reducing hospitalisations and deaths, but what they don’t do is stop transmission. People in possession of a vaccine passport can be just as infectious.

"We warned that Covid ID cards would creep into other sectors. This is the start of that creep.

"The Scottish Government needs to abandon the idea of this extension and focus on what we know can stop the virus: getting people vaccinated and a quick and effective contact tracing operation."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies