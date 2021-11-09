SNP already plotting to expand Covid ID cards

Responding to the Deputy First Minister's Covid statement in which he announced that the Scottish Government is considering whether to extend the Covid certification scheme to further indoor hospitality and leisure settings, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The government is embracing measures that don’t work. New research published in the Lancet has confirmed that vaccines are incredibly effective at reducing hospitalisations and deaths, but what they don’t do is stop transmission. People in possession of a vaccine passport can be just as infectious.

"We warned that Covid ID cards would creep into other sectors. This is the start of that creep.

"The Scottish Government needs to abandon the idea of this extension and focus on what we know can stop the virus: getting people vaccinated and a quick and effective contact tracing operation."