Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP admit they got it wrong on national testing

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the announcement that the Scottish Government will establish a “a short-life sub-group of the Curriculum and Assessment Board” to explore whether sample-based surveys, like the Scottish Survey for Literacy and Numeracy (SSLN), should be reintroduced for the next academic year, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP commented:

“At last the SNP Government have admitted they have got it wrong on national testing.

“The SNP’s stubborn defence of their decision to drop surveys and replace them with a national testing regime has been embarrassing from the get go. Let’s not forget that the academic John Swinney cited in support called it a “perverse misrepresentation” of his work.

“There has been a black hole in meaningful education data since the SSLN was dropped 2017, while national league tables have continued to run. Teachers have been bashing their heads in frustration all the while.

“This could be the beginning of the end for the SNP’s national testing blunder. And it’s about time.” 

