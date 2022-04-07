Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP A&E waiting times crisis continues to deepen

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today reiterated his call for an urgent inquiry into avoidable deaths caused by the crisis in emergency care.

Public Health Scotland data for the week ending March 27th shows just 68.4% of attendees were seen within the 4-hour target, close to a record low. In addition, 2,627 patients waited more than 8 hours to be seen, and 1,022 waited for more than 12. This represents the most patients ever waiting over 8 and 12 hours in A&E.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned that there have been 240 deaths since the start of the year as a result of delays at A&E departments.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon have allowed this crisis to get worse and worse, week in, week out.

“A&E targets were already missed for years pre-pandemic because of poor workforce planning and SNP mismanagement. As the crisis reaches its most dangerous point the SNP-Green government's eyes have wandered away from the crisis and towards the prospect of an unwanted independence referendum.

"Staff are more frustrated than anyone because they have been sounding the alarm. They have been working hard for months and have nothing more to give. Those warnings didn’t stop the SNP-Green Government voting against our calls for an urgent staff Burnout Prevention Strategy.

“NHS patients and staff are in dire need of new hope. We need an inquiry into avoidable deaths connected to the emergency care crisis and new resources to help those on the frontline.”

