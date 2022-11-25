SNP A&E crisis deepens as NHS bosses forced to consider extreme solutions

Following new statistics showing only 65.3% of patients were seen within 4 hours in A&E departments, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has criticised the SNP-Green government's mismanagement of the NHS for pushing ambulance staff to strike and NHS bosses to discuss charging for care.

Only 51.8% were seen in 4 hours in NHS Forth Valley, only 56.4% in NHS Lanarkshire and only 59.1% in NHS Fife.



The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that long waits have contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths in 2022.



Alex Cole-Hamilton said:



"This is yet another week of catastrophically long waits in A&E on Humza Yousaf's watch. The SNP's mismanagement of our NHS is getting so severe that NHS bosses have discussed extreme solutions like charging for care and ambulance workers are set to go on strike.



"It is mindboggling that just last week the First Minister declared she had full confidence in her Health Secretary. Nicola Sturgeon should try telling that to embattled staff and patients.



“Despite everything, Humza Yousaf has opposed and voted down Liberal Democrat calls for a burnout prevention strategy, a staff assembly that values their expertise and an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care.



"The NHS desperately needs to see Humza Yousaf come forward with a new plan to cut waiting times and end the chaos in emergency care. If he can’t do that, he should go."