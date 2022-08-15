Sloth-like SNP spin as attainment gap widens

Commenting on this year’s exam results, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"Every pupil who has worked hard for these results deserves credit and congratulations especially as this has been a year of significant disruption. They have achieved much in difficult circumstances.

"But in return our students deserve more from their Scottish Government than desperate spinning about the closure of the poverty related attainment gap.

"At best the gap is stagnant, at worst it has widened depending on which year is used as a comparison. The SNP promised the gap would close by 2026 and these results show that the government have little chance of achieving their number one priority.

“Over the coming weeks we will be keeping an eye on how appeals, university entries and exam reform are being handled. These results show the need for urgent reform not yet more sloth-like dithering."