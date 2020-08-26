Sick Kids project - "a catastrophic episode start to finish"

Responding to new reports that a spreadsheet error set in motion a series of events that delayed the opening of the Sick Kids hospital in Edinburgh, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

“Patients and the public will be dismayed to see the colossal costs of the Sick Kids ghost hospital continue to mount up.

“It’s unbelievable how much money has been wasted in this project because of sloppy management, systematic failings and poor oversight. This must be up there as one of the most expensive typos in history.

"This has been a catastrophic episode start to finish. The public purse has taken a severe hit and the staff and patients of the sick kids who were promised a brand new facility are still not in it.

"It's extremely frustrating to see a multi-million pound custom built hospital sitting empty because of simple mistakes and a failure to spot them. At this point of acute crisis we could have used the extra NHS facility more than ever."