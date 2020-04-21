Shift on care home entry tests will bring confidence to residents and families

Responding to the government's shift to test and isolate all new entrants to care homes, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented:

"The introduction of tests for all new residents is a very welcome step and is a significant development in the last week.

"When I questioned the First Minister last week on this issue I understood that testing was not treatment and may not always be accurate and that homes need to adopt the strictest of standards for all new residents.

"Yet tests for all new residents alongside all the enhanced health support and oversight for care homes will give the much needed confidence for all residents and their families that everything that can be done is being done."